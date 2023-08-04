 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pontotoc County sheriff confirms FBI subpoenaed his office

  • Updated
  • 0
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask

Pontotoc County (MS) Sheriff Leo Mask. Photo Date: Aug. 2, 2022.

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask confirmed the FBI served his office a subpoena on Thursday, Aug. 3.

He said the FBI wanted records, including 911 calls.

The sheriff said he doesn't know why the FBI issued the subpoena.

He gave the subpoena to the county’s attorney and directed all calls to the attorney.

WTVA 9 News has made calls to the county attorney seeking comment.

The FBI also went to Ecru City Hall on Thursday. The Ecru Police Department later fired an officer who also works for the sheriff's department, the city attorney said.

Read MoreFBI went to Ecru on Thursday; police officer later fired, city attorney says

