Pontotoc County sheriff confirms FBI subpoenaed his office

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask confirmed the FBI served his office a subpoena on Thursday, Aug. 3.
He said the FBI wanted records, including 911 calls.
The sheriff said he doesn't know why the FBI issued the subpoena.
He gave the subpoena to the county’s attorney and directed all calls to the attorney.
WTVA 9 News has made calls to the county attorney seeking comment.
The FBI also went to Ecru City Hall on Thursday. The Ecru Police Department later fired an officer who also works for the sheriff's department, the city attorney said.
Read More - FBI went to Ecru on Thursday; police officer later fired, city attorney says