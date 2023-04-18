 Skip to main content
Pontotoc County high school seniors attend career fair

  • Updated
  • 0

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — Graduation will soon be here for high school seniors in Pontotoc County.

While some may go to college, others may be seeking another path.

The Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce and the Main Street Association held a graduation employer fair on Tuesday.

The event featured a number of area businesses, colleges and the military.

Seniors from all three Pontotoc County high schools learned about alternative career paths.

"I realized that our graduating seniors were an untapped resource,” Main Street and Chamber Director Beth Luther Waldo said. “So I started working with the counselors and career coaches in our local schools to bring this event together — that would not only help our students who are graduating but also help the businesses in our area.”

