Pontotoc Countians placed first and second in crepe contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Plenty of children represented northeast Mississippi in the Dixie National Rodeo Days Crepe Showdown held on Feb. 19.
Thirteen contestants from across the state competed to create and present their best crepe creations within 60 minutes.
A crepe is a type of pancake.
Belinda James Castleman from Pontotoc County placed first. She received a $75 cash prize.
Laura Lee Brown and Grace Randall, both from Pontotoc County, tied for second place. They received $50 cash prizes.
Andrew Bragg from Rankin County placed third and won $25.
All contestants received home cooking toolkits that included aprons, skillets, whisks and spatulas.
Nikyra Sudduth, Dorian Plair, Padaris Lawrence, JaNiya Jones and Patrick Lawrence, all from Oktibbeha County, also competed.
Vivian Baird, Lily Ann White and Caroline Pannell, represented Sunflower County; and James Edward Bragg represented Rankin County.