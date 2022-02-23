 Skip to main content
Pontotoc Countians placed first and second in crepe contest

  • Updated
2022 Dixie National Rodeo Days Crêpe Showdown

(L-R): MS Egg Marketing Board President Ryn Laster; Second Place winner Laura Lee Brown; Third Place Winner Andrew Bragg; Second Place Winner Grace Randall; the Mistress of Ceremonies Deborah Hunter; First Place Winner Belinda James Castleman; SuperTalk Mississippi host Rebecca Turner and daughter Neely. Source: MS Department of Agriculture and Commerce.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Plenty of children represented northeast Mississippi in the Dixie National Rodeo Days Crepe Showdown held on Feb. 19.

Thirteen contestants from across the state competed to create and present their best crepe creations within 60 minutes.

A crepe is a type of pancake.

Belinda James Castleman from Pontotoc County placed first. She received a $75 cash prize.

Laura Lee Brown and Grace Randall, both from Pontotoc County, tied for second place. They received $50 cash prizes.

Andrew Bragg from Rankin County placed third and won $25.

All contestants received home cooking toolkits that included aprons, skillets, whisks and spatulas.

Nikyra Sudduth, Dorian Plair, Padaris Lawrence, JaNiya Jones and Patrick Lawrence, all from Oktibbeha County, also competed.

Vivian Baird, Lily Ann White and Caroline Pannell, represented Sunflower County; and James Edward Bragg represented Rankin County.

