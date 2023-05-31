Pontotoc Community Garden aims to help those in need

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — The health organization Mississippi Care partnered with the City of Pontotoc to provide healthy food options to people in need.
Nearly one in five Mississippians do not have fresh vegetables or fruit in their regular diet, including one in four children, according to Feeding America.
"Our motto is produce for every plate and a garden for every yard,’ Pontotoc Community Garden Manager Julia McDowell said.
She continued, “We have a lot of produce that is grown in Pontotoc County, but we still have high rate of cancer and high blood pressure, heart disease and we really want to help resolve some of these things by encouraging people to eat healthy.”
Anyone who is in need of fresh fruits and vegetables, can come to the Pontotoc Farmers Market this Saturday at 7 a.m. or call 662-760-6703.