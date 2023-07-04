Political candidates flocked to Jacinto to campaign

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) — More than 50 political candidates spoke Tuesday at the Jacinto Festival.
The festival is one of Mississippi’s biggest political speaking events each year.
“They can come out here and talk to them face-to-face, hear them, be right there with them and meet them and know what they’re saying and understand exactly what they’re planning to do,” festival director Charlette Foster said of voters and candidates.
Tuesday’s speakers included candidates for governor and lieutenant governor.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is seeking a second term.
"We're gonna continue investing in workforce development and job training and bringing better and higher-paying jobs to our state — the best economic development run ever in the last three years because of conservative leadership and we don't wanna go backwards."
His Democratic competitor Brandon Presley said, "My whole career has been taking on special interests and fighting for the people of Mississippi. I'll fight anybody, anywhere, anytime when it comes to protecting the people of Mississippi and cleaning up a corrupt state government that Tate Reeves has led now for 12 years."
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is also seeking a second term.
"We're gonna work on health care in Mississippi. We are suffering with health care in Mississippi. Starting in October, we're gonna start having hearings on health care so we can determine what the standard of care is throughout Mississippi. In addition to that, you'll see us continuing to support education.”
One of Hosemann's Republican primary opponents is state Sen. Chris McDaniel.
"We're gonna fight for conservative values,” McDaniel said. “We're gonna find [former President Donald] Trump-like policies, America-first policies and we're gonna pass them and we're gonna tell the Democrats they're not welcome because Mississippi is a Republican state. We're a conservative state and we're gonna fight for our values."
The primary election is set for Aug. 8 and the general election is set for Nov. 7.