Police: Tupelo man assaulted officers during traffic stop

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A Tupelo man is accused of assaulting police officers during a traffic stop.
Tupelo police identified the man as William Westmoreland, 43.
The traffic stop happened Monday, Sept. 11 at approximately 8:30 a.m. on McCullough Boulevard near Adams Farm Road. He was stopped for a traffic violation, according to police.
Police claim he did not follow orders to get out of the vehicle, a fight ensued and officers eventually managed to handcuff him.
An officer was injured and taken to the emergency room, according to police.
Officers found an open container of what they suspect is marijuana and THC edibles, according to police.
Police charged him with felony assault on a police officer. He remains behind bars because he was already out on bond in a separate case, according to police.