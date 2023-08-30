Police prepping for first MSU home game

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Starkville and campus police are preparing for Mississippi State’s first home football game.
The Starkville Police Department shared the following statement on Wednesday, Aug. 30:
Please familiarize yourself with the expected traffic flow in Starkville after the game this weekend. It takes time to clear traffic after major events. We know it can be inconvenient but please remember that everyone didn't arrive at the game in five minutes so it takes us a little time to clear visitors that are leaving. Typical alternate routes, used day-to-day to avoid traffic, are closed to utilize major thoroughfares. This traffic flow starts at the end of the game and continues until the area is sufficiently clear of heavy traffic.
“We’ve got sold-out season tickets,” Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard said. “It can be a really good time but you don’t need to plan how you're going to leave the city in the fourth quarter. What you need to do is have a plan, not only how to get here and where to park, but how you intend to leave.”
Starkville police also shared several traffic maps. Open this link to view the maps.