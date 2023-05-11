Police: More victims found in sex ring investigation in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A couple arrested in a sex ring investigation in Louisville faces more charges.
Louisville Police investigator Mike Perkins said his office found two more victims in the case against Latika Davis and Don Rhymes.
They allegedly forced children to have sex with them or other adults. Two of the children were 16 and 15 years old at the time of the alleged crimes.
Related - Second suspect arrested in Louisville sex trafficking investigation
A judge determined during Davis’ probable cause hearing on Tuesday there was enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury.
Related - Louisville Police: Woman forced teens into sex work
The next grand jury convenes in September. Rhymes’ probable cause hearing is set for June.
Davis is out on bond and Rhymes is still behind bars.