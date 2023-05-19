Police chase ends with arrest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A drug suspect is accused of hitting a Columbus police officer with a car and then leading officers on a 4-minute chase.
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the chase began at the Motel 6 at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday.
He said two police officers witnessed a drug deal and then approached a vehicle driven by Allen Moon.
Moon put the vehicle in reverse and hit an officer and then fled, the police chief said. Moon allegedly tossed a gun from the vehicle during the chase.
The chase ended on Hospital Drive and Highway 45 North with the help of Lowndes County sheriff's deputies.
Officers arrested him and charged him with aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing in a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Daughtry said his officer is expected to be OK.