 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Tishomingo, Prentiss, Lee MS and Itawamba Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Roads may become slick,
especially bridges and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep extra blankets, food, water and a
flashlight in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

PICTURES: Snowfall across north Mississippi

  • 0

Snowfall in March?

We have received several images from our viewers throughout the night showing snowfall where they live.

View those images using the gallery above.

Do you have an image you want to share? Send us a message on Facebook or send via email. 

If you send via email, send to the following addresses: news@wtva.com and weather@wtva.com.

Be sure you include the following info:

- Location

- Time photo was taken

- Photographer

The image must be yours. Don't share images without permission from the photographer.

Recommended for you