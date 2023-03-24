 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Storm-related deaths reported in Monroe, Carroll counties

  • Updated
Tornado damage in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Tornadoes swept through Mississippi Friday evening, killing almost two dozen people.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley confirmed two storm-related deaths in Wren. Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles reported three deaths.

More than 20 deaths have been reported across the state.

Jay Holman shot drone video of the damage in Amory. Open this link to view his images and video. 

The images below show damage in Amory, Wren, Tupelo and Winona.

Tornado damage in Amory, MS

Tornado damage in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.

Tornado damage in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Exxon station destroyed in Amory, MS

Exxon gas station destroyed in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023. Credit: Marlee Graham.
Storm damage in Amory, MS

Storm damage at the National Guard Armory in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023. Credit: Holly Barnes.
Storm damage in Amory, MS

Storm damage near the National Guard armory in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023. Credit: Holly Barnes.
Storm damage in Winona, MS

Storm damage in Winona, MS. Photo Date: March 24, 2023.
Storm damage in Winona, MS

Storm damage in Winona, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Storm damage in Tupelo, MS

Storm damage in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023. Credit: Doug Whaley.
Tornado damage in Wren, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.

Tornado damage in Wren, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage in Wren, MS

Tornado damage in Wren, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage in Wren, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.

Tornado damage in Wren, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage in Wren, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.

Tornado damage in Wren, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.

