PHOTOS: Storm-related deaths reported in Monroe, Carroll counties

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Tornadoes swept through Mississippi Friday evening, killing almost two dozen people.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley confirmed two storm-related deaths in Wren. Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles reported three deaths.
More than 20 deaths have been reported across the state.
The images below show damage in Amory, Wren, Tupelo and Winona.