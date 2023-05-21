 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Person found hanging between two billboards in Columbus

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights, sirens, crime

Credit: MGN

Authorities removed the body of a person found hanging between two billboards in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities removed the body of a person found hanging between two billboards in Columbus.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said people started calling about the body around 1 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Highway 45 south of Bluecutt Road and Holly Hills Road.

This is south of the Columbus Marble Works and north of the Carl Hogan auto dealership.

A white sheet was placed over the body when authorities removed it. Daughtry added it is not clear if the death was a suicide or an accident.

UpdateDeath of individual found between billboards in Columbus ruled a suicide

Tags

Recommended for you