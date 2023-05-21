COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities removed the body of a person found hanging between two billboards in Columbus.
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said people started calling about the body around 1 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Highway 45 south of Bluecutt Road and Holly Hills Road.
This is south of the Columbus Marble Works and north of the Carl Hogan auto dealership.
A white sheet was placed over the body when authorities removed it. Daughtry added it is not clear if the death was a suicide or an accident.
Update - Death of individual found between billboards in Columbus ruled a suicide