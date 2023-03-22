Palmer family selling longtime grocery store in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Shoppers Value Foods, formerly known as Palmer’s, in Tupelo is changing ownership after more than half a century of family ownership.
Tupelo City Councilman Buddy Palmer's father purchased the grocery store several decades ago.
The councilman’s sons took over the store in 2004 and its name changed in 2016 to Shoppers Value Foods.
The family is selling the store to Chandler’s Shoppers Value in Hamilton, Alabama. Chandler’s operates stores in Hamilton, Eupora, Ackerman and Clinton; the last three stores are in Mississippi.
Palmer said competing with giants like Amazon and Walmart has been a big challenge for private-owned businesses.
"When my dad and I were in business and I was in business, we had local wholesalers, independent wholesalers, and we did very well,” he said. “Now, it's a lot more difficult, lot more difficult. You can't even find a butcher, there's no such thing as a butcher."