Pair from Aberdeen receive Mississippi Main Street awards

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Main Street Association recognized two people from Aberdeen during its June 15 awards luncheon.

The organization selected Dwight Stevens as its 2023 Main Street Hero. He owns Stevens Auction Company.

"To be nominated for this is truly an honor and I'm humble by that," he said.

The award is for people who have done a lot for their community. Stevens started a bed and breakfast for visitors.

"The citizens have got to want their town to be the best and those people we have them here,” he explained. “I received the award there but there are a lot of other people in Aberdeen that deserve just as much."

Flora Outlaw is the second award winner. She owns Flora's Collections, a women’s clothing store. She was named the 2023 Merchant of the Year.

"Wonderful…it's not, it doesn't even feel real,” she said. “I had to keep pinching myself because I couldn't believe I won. I have triplet granddaughters and it meant the world to me to share that with them so they can know that their grandmama accomplished that."

She is grateful for her 32 years in the business.

"I just want to give all praises for the ones to God first of all and to the ones who voted for me to be in this position."

This is part of WTVA’s new special “Main Street Mississippi.”

Reporter Avery Hilliard will highlight 10 communities recognized by the Mississippi Main Street Association during its annual awards luncheon on June 15.