Oxford schools closed Friday, Jan. 14

  • Updated
  • 0
Oxford elementary school receives national honor

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Oxford schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 14.

This is due to staff shortages, according to the school district.

Other school districts, such as Tupelo and New Albany, have made the same decision to cancel classes on Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Oxford School District was going to be closed on Monday anyway in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

