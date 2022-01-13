Oxford schools closed Friday, Jan. 14

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Oxford schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 14.
This is due to staff shortages, according to the school district.
Other school districts, such as Tupelo and New Albany, have made the same decision to cancel classes on Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Oxford School District was going to be closed on Monday anyway in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Due to staff shortages, the Oxford School District will extend the observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday and close all school campuses on Friday, January 14th. There will be NO VIRTUAL INSTRUCTION. pic.twitter.com/wBBJDcX3T1— OxfordSchoolDistrict (@OxfordSD) January 13, 2022