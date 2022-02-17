Oxford PD partners with auto shop in attempt to stop catalytic converter thefts

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Oxford hope a new partnership will help stop the thefts of catalytic converters.
The Oxford Police Department has partnered with Gateway Tire of Oxford to kick off a new crime prevention initiative.
A catalytic converter is located along the belly of a vehicle and plays a big role in a vehicle’s exhaust.
A thief cuts a converter out from underneath a vehicle and sells it for scrap.
Oxford Police Public Information Officer Breck Jones says Oxford has already seen more than 15 such thefts this year. Whereas in 2020, there were none.
The solution? Engrave identifying markers on catalytic converters.
"There is an identifying marker that's going to be engraved onto the catalytic converter which will tie it to the vehicle,” Jones said. “So, if it is ever stolen, it will be able to be tied back to that specific vehicle.”
This service will be free to the customers who have it done, and Gateway will be offering it to any future customers moving forward. Jones says this includes non-Oxford residents.
"We are hoping we can get other local auto shops to join in with us. It is something that is really cheap and easy on their end."
The Oxford Police Department will be at Gateway Tire on Tuesday, Feb. 22 to kick off the new program.