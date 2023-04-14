Oxford PD hosting active-shooter-response classes

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — The Oxford Police Department is hosting a class to prepare people for active shooter situations.
This comes in the wake of mass shootings in Kentucky and Tennessee.
Oxford Police has specially trained officers to teach what's called CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events).
The course is designed for businesses and organizations as well as individuals.
The class uses real-world examples of mass shootings in public places to demonstrate the do's and do not’s in a wide variety of active shooter scenarios.
Acronyms are used to help participants remember their training. One acronym is ADD (Avoid, Deny, Defend).
Avoid means being aware of your surroundings and creating as much distance from you and the threat as possible, as quickly as possible.
When you can't do that, your next option is to deny, which involves creating barriers between you and the threat by hiding, barricading and staying quiet.
And when that's no longer an option and you are face-to-face with the threat, defend. Be aggressive. Fight for your life.
To schedule a class, send an email to dlyons@oxfordpolice.net.