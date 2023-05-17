Oxford businessman, former politician Johnny Morgan dies in Arkansas plane crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WTVA) — A plane crash has claimed the life of Oxford businessman and former politician Johnny Morgan.
The sheriff's office in Washington County, Arkansas, identified Morgan, 76, as the pilot of a twin-engine Beech King Air E-90 that went down Wednesday in Northwest Arkansas. He was the only person onboard.
The wreckage was found before 4 p.m. south of Fayetteville, Arkansas, after taking off earlier in the day from the University-Oxford Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
KNWA-TV reports the Washington County Sheriff's Office got a call around 12:30 p.m. from someone who reported hearing a plane sputter and crash.
Morgan founded his Oxford-based insurance company in 1987, served two terms as a state senator and later served as a Lafayette County supervisor.
He held a popular political event at his shop north of Oxford that attracted elected officials and candidates from both parties.
Gov. Tate Reeves said on Twitter he and first lady Elee Reeves were "devastated" by the news of Morgan's passing.
Johnny Morgan was perhaps the most fiercely loyal person I ever met. “If he was with you…..He was WITH you!”He loved Ole Miss, MS politics, - and life!Elee and I are devastated! pic.twitter.com/9yPtaSZ0x0— Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 18, 2023
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann posted on Facebook he had visited Morgan on the day before the deadly plane crash.
"Our state and Johnny's legions of friends have lost laughter, a warm smile, a brilliant businessman and a community and political leader," wrote Hosemann. "So very sad."