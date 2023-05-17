 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Lee and Pontotoc.

* WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 140 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Verona, Furrs, Troy, Palmetto, Bissell, Old Union and
George P Cossar State Park.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Oxford businessman, former politician Johnny Morgan dies in Arkansas plane crash

Multiple vehicles parked near the site of a plane crash in Northwest Arkansas

Multiple vehicles parked near the site of a plane crash in Northwest Arkansas. (KNWA-TV)

 KNWA-TV

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WTVA) — A plane crash has claimed the life of Oxford businessman and former politician Johnny Morgan.

The sheriff's office in Washington County, Arkansas, identified Morgan, 76, as the pilot of a twin-engine Beech King Air E-90 that went down Wednesday in Northwest Arkansas. He was the only person onboard.

The wreckage was found before 4 p.m. south of Fayetteville, Arkansas, after taking off earlier in the day from the University-Oxford Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

KNWA-TV reports the Washington County Sheriff's Office got a call around 12:30 p.m. from someone who reported hearing a plane sputter and crash.

Morgan founded his Oxford-based insurance company in 1987, served two terms as a state senator and later served as a Lafayette County supervisor.

He held a popular political event at his shop north of Oxford that attracted elected officials and candidates from both parties.

Gov. Tate Reeves said on Twitter he and first lady Elee Reeves were "devastated" by the news of Morgan's passing.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann posted on Facebook he had visited Morgan on the day before the deadly plane crash.

"Our state and Johnny's legions of friends have lost laughter, a warm smile, a brilliant businessman and a community and political leader," wrote Hosemann. "So very sad."

