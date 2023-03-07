 Skip to main content
'Outfits From Kay Bain’s Closet' on display at Oren Dunn Museum

  • Updated
Buddy and Kay Bain

Buddy and Kay Bain hosted the Mornin' show for decades on WTVA in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Unknown.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Oren Dunn City Museum will display former WTVA Mornin’ show host Kay Bain’s outfits throughout March.

“Outfits From Kay Bain’s Closet” is free to the public.

The museum is located at 689 Rutherford Road in Tupelo, next to Ballard Park.

Bain hosted the Mornin’ show with her husband Buddy for decades on WTVA on which they performed songs and gave platforms to countless musicians.

Buddy Bain died in 1997 at the age of 74. Kay Bain announced her retirement in early 2020. She now lives in an assisted living home in Mantachie.

