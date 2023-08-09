Online voters will choose pet mayor of Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The City of Starkville is holding its first pet mayor election.
Like a regular election, the dog or cat that receives the most votes will become “mayor.”
The proceeds will benefit the Starkville Main Street Association and the Oktibbeha County Humane Society.
The public can nominate their pets for $50. Nominations are open until Aug. 25.
The pet must belong to a Starkville resident or a Mississippi State University student living in Starkville.
Online voting lasts from Aug. 28 to Sept. 15.
The public will pay to vote and the pet with the most money raised will win.
The alternate cat and dog will be named “Fur-Chief” [Fire Chief] and “Chief of Pawlice” [Chief of Police].
The pet mayor will serve as an ambassador of goodwill for Starkville for two years. The pet will make occasional public appearances.