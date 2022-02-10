One person wounded in Lowndes County shooting

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County detectives are working to learn more about a Wednesday night, Feb. 9 shooting that injured at least one person.
According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, deputies responded to a report of teenagers fighting on Sugar Hill Street at approximately 8:00.
Investigators later spoke with a gunshot victim at the hospital in Columbus.
The victim claimed someone in the crowd fired a shot but didn’t know who specifically did it. Witnesses claimed to have heard several gunshots.
The victim was shot in the stomach but is expected to be OK.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.
Note: The map below shows the general location of Sugar Hill Street, and the marker may not represent the exact location of the incident.