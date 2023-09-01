One neighbor dead, other arrested following shooting in Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — One neighbor is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Thursday afternoon, Aug. 31 in Corinth.
The shooting happened at a home on Mathis Road, according to a Corinth Police Department news release.
Officers arrested Edward Briggs Jr., 51, at the scene of the shooting.
They also found the shooting victim, 52-year-old Rodney King. He was pronounced dead at the hospital in Corinth.
Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was intentional or self-defense.