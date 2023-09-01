 Skip to main content
One neighbor dead, other arrested following shooting in Corinth

Corinth Police Department cruiser, patrol vehicle

Corinth Police Department in Corinth, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 20, 2023.

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — One neighbor is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Thursday afternoon, Aug. 31 in Corinth.

The shooting happened at a home on Mathis Road, according to a Corinth Police Department news release.

Officers arrested Edward Briggs Jr., 51, at the scene of the shooting.

They also found the shooting victim, 52-year-old Rodney King. He was pronounced dead at the hospital in Corinth.

Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was intentional or self-defense.

