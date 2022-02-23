Okolona students honor unsung heroes for Black History Month

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Okolona Elementary School spent Wednesday morning rehearsing for a special Black History Month presentation.
Fourth and fifth grade students practiced their poems and performances ahead of Wednesday's program.
The students used the opportunity to learn and pay tribute to some of the unsung heroes of the African American community.
"It is important that our students are able to identify people that look like them in their communities that have gone on to do great things,” teacher DeAnna Richardson said. “So, they are able to achieve or either excelled the expectation that has been set before them."
The school aims to continue this performance every February.
Video coming soon.