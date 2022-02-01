Okolona smoke shop providing hand sanitizer to public

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Spurred by the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Chickasaw County, a local business is finding a way to help keep the community safe.
Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1, United Discount Vape & Smoke Shop is giving away bottles of hand sanitizer and will continue to do so until supplies run out.
As more people gather with friends and family, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that everyone wash their hands often.
Hand sanitizer can help keep hands clean and germ-free when soap and water are not available.
United Discount Vape & Smoke Shop has about 300 bottles to give away.
