Okolona Elementary School rewards students for good behavior

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Okolona Elementary School launched a positive behavior incentive program for students.
The PBIS program is an implementation framework aimed at rewarding students for good behavior in an effort to reduce discipline incidents while also promoting a safe and productive school environment.
Students in K-5 grades have the opportunity to receive “Chieftain Bucks" from teachers when they exhibit one of the school's five core values: prepared, respectful, responsible, dependable and excellence.
The theme of the PBIS program at Okolona Elementary is Chieftain PRIDE.
