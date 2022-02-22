 Skip to main content
Okolona Elementary School celebrates 2-22-22

  • Updated
  • 0
Okolona Elementary School celebrates 2-22-22

Okolona Elementary School celebrates 2-22-22. Photo Date: Feb. 22, 2022.

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Students and staff at Okolona Elementary School celebrated Feb. 22, 2022 — also written as 2/22/22.

To celebrate this very cool repeated digit date, students showed some love to the number two on Tuesday.

There were twos everywhere – on student clothes and in the gym.

Teachers and students were twinning, tutus were the most popular accessory around.

The next alignment will be March 3, 2033 — 3/3/33.

Video coming soon.

