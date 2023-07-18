Okolona Electric sets temporary outage for Thursday morning

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Some Okolona Electric Department customers will temporarily be without power Thursday morning, July 20.
The outage is scheduled to begin at 6:00 and could last three hours.
This outage will begin at the intersection of West Monroe Avenue and Mississippi Highway 245. It’ll extend west on Highway 32 to Van Vleet.
The outage will give the electric department time to repair a broken power pole.
Okolona Electric will post updates on its Facebook page.
Note: The map shows the approximate outage area and may not be 100% accurate.