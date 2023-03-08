Officers graduate from new training academy in Golden Triangle

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Five new law enforcement officers graduated from the Golden Triangle's newest training academy.
This comes as thousands of law enforcement agencies deal with officer shortages.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said establishing an academy was one of his goals when he took office several years ago.
Instead of sending officers out-of-town for training, they can now be trained in Lowndes County.
The academy serves more than Lowndes County but Noxubee and Lee counties too.
It takes trainees approximately six months to complete.