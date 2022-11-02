Now is the time to enroll

Open enrollment is underway for Mississippians who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
There are five companies that offer plans under the Mississippi marketplace.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney says residents need to make sure the plan they pay for provides the coverage they need.
Low cost is good, but also consider co-pays, deductibles and other included benefits.
Open Enrollment continues through January 15th.
Mississippians can see plan options, monthly premiums and more by visiting www.healthcare.gov/see-plans/