North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra concert rescheduled due to COVID concern

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra’s Jan. 22 concert has been rescheduled due to rising Covid cases.
The concert is now scheduled for Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Linke Center Concert Hall.
The following is a copy of the NMSO announcement.
Due to the sharp increase in local COVID cases, the January 22 concert featuring Grammy award-winning artist Jason Vieaux has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Linke Center Concert Hall. The decision to reschedule this concert was a difficult one for the NMSO board considering the successful gatherings for live concerts in October and December, however the health and safety of the musicians and the audience are their top priority.
“The power and positivity from experiencing live orchestral music cannot be replaced. By postponing the January concert to May, we hope that a larger audience may attend and experience the NMSO in a safer environment,” stated Lisa Martin, NMSO Executive Director. Martin further added, “Based on the current projections of many health experts and experiences in other areas with the Omicron variant, it is our hope that new cases and hospitalizations will decline over the coming weeks, and we can resume with providing transformational musical experiences with our February 26 concert.”
All tickets purchased for the January 22, 2022 concert may be used for the rescheduled date and season ticket holders do not need to take any further action at this time. The current tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled concert on May 21. If you have questions concerning tickets, contact the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra office at (662) 842-8433 or visit www.nmsymphony.com for up-to-date concert information.