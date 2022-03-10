 Skip to main content
No injuries in late-night fire in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville firefighters reported no injuries in a late-night blaze on North Nash Street.

According to the Starkville Fire Department, the fire happened shortly before 11:15.

Four Mississippi State University students rented the home where the fire happened, but only one person was there at the time of the fire.

That individual escaped without injury.

Firefighters also rescued a dog.

