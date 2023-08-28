No arrests announced after West Point shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — West Point police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that injured one person.
Police Chief Avery Cook said the shooting happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 26 at a home on Bulldog Street.
He said a gunman got out of a car and shot into the home.
A man inside was wounded in the shoulder and was taken to a hospital, the police chief said.
The victim’s wife and teenage son were also inside the home, Cook added.
Police have not announced any arrests as of Monday morning.