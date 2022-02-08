NMMC unveils new way for COVID patients to talk with family

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo unveiled 10 connected care carts on Tuesday.
The carts feature iPads that will give their patients the ability to video chat with their loved ones while being treated for COVID-19.
Toyota Motor North America awarded a $20,000 grant for the purchase of the carts.
Clinical Nurse Educator Lauren Holcomb says this special form of communication will help heal patients' hearts and bodies.
"I think it's going to take the workload off the people at the bedside,” she said. “I think this is great for families that can't be here to be involved in their family members' care."
"Well, Toyota and the communities that they operate, try to reach out and try to help in any way we can to make the community better,” Emily Lauder said. “And we saw this as an excellent opportunity. It's just a part of our DNA and what we do at Toyota.”
Patients will be able to use the carts very soon, but the exact date has not been set yet.
