...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
107. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

NMHS has finished informing employees of layoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
The North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC) in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC) in Tupelo, Mississippi.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The president of North Mississippi Health Services said NMHS is making every effort to reassign laid-off employees.

President and CEO Shane Spees sent the following message to all NMHS employees Wednesday morning.

"As of this morning, leadership has completed the difficult conversations with our teammates who are directly impacted by the changes announced within the July 12 “NMHS Redesign” communication. While some of those teammates are currently working on reassignment options, other teammates have exited the organization. Our hearts and appreciation go out to all who have been impacted by these necessary changes. As communicated, these changes are necessary due to the financial challenges that we, and the health care industry, are experiencing. Our Human Resources team in collaboration with leadership have worked diligently to support the transitions and to do so with C.A.R.E.S. (compassion, accountability, respect, excellence and smiles/friendliness).

We are making every effort to offer reassignment opportunities to all that meet the job requirements, have an interest in remaining at NMHS and are selected by the hiring manager. The reassignment process is underway and should be completed by July 26th.

I will provide a follow-up communication at the end of the reassignment process in an effort to bring this process to closure. Thank you for your ongoing consideration of those impacted by the changes and for your ongoing engagement in our redesign efforts."

NMHS has not responded to WTVA 9 News’ repeated questions about the number of layoffs.

NMHS operates dozens of hospitals and clinics in north Mississippi and west Alabama.

