New programs coming to EMCC Golden Triangle campus

MAYHEW, Miss. (WTVA) — East Mississippi Community College’s (EMCC) Golden Triangle campus is adding new programs to help students find jobs.
Some of those programs include heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial truck driving (CDL) and construction.
Those programs will be offered starting in the spring.
In addition to those programs, students in the utility line worker technology program began this month.
The industry is always hiring. Lineman instructor Bill Buckner said employees in the field are always retiring, leaving many jobs open for new people.
Lineman student Houston Vaiden said it’s convenient to have the program at the Golden Triangle campus.
This type of career has always been something he’s wanted to do and hopped at the chance to enroll.