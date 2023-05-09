New principals named at two elementary schools in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — New principals have been named at two elementary schools in Tupelo.
Christy Carroll has been named the new principal of Thomas Street Elementary and Wesley McCullough is the new principal of Lawhon Elementary, the school district announced Tuesday afternoon.
Carroll has been the principal of Carver Elementary for 11 years and previously spent five years as the principal at Lawhon.
McCullough has been an assistant principal at New Albany Elementary for four years.
The school district is searching for Carroll’s replacement at Carver Elementary.