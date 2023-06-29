New mural in Tupelo is one way to preserve Black history in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A new mural now adorns a wall at the Boys & Girls Club in Tupelo.
The mural shows Amstead Mitchell Strange and Alice Little, two Black educators from Tupelo’s early history.
Jeff Casso designed the mural as part of a community project by Premium Productions and the Jim Ingram Community Leadership Institute Class of 2021.
"At the Boys & Girls Club where you have majority African-American kids coming to every day,” Premium Productions owner Allen Pegues said, “and they are going to walk past this vibrant piece of art work and they are going to hopefully be inspired."
It’s one way of preserving Black history in Tupelo.