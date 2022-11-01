New MS tag ideas

TUPLEO, Miss (WTVA) -- You could have a say in what the next Mississippi car tag will look like.
The Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting new design submissions through the end of November.
There are a list of rules, including:
-- All submissions must come from Mississippi residents.
-- They cannot contain any copyright images and have no more than three colors.
-- Each submission must include a name, address and phone number of the designer.
-- Keep in mind, the designer will not receive any compensation other than the satisfaction of having their artwork on every vehicle in Mississippi.
-- Designers must submit their work to the Mississippi Department of Revenue before the end of the business day November 30th.
Email your design licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov to be considered submitted.
The requirements for the submission and more information can be found on the State of Mississippi's Department of Revenue.