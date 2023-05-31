New home for New Albany Police is a huge upgrade

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — The New Albany Police Department has a new look with its new building.
The city bought the old Fred’s store on Main Street and renovated it for the city’s police and utilities departments.
It replaces the decades-old building on Bankhead Street, which is now a historic city landmark.
The new facility comes with a brand-new training room, a new kitchen, an interrogation room, a shower and a spare room with workout equipment.
"For the first time, the guys can, if they have an incident on patrol, most of them don't live close enough to be able to kinda go home and change,” Police Chief Chris Robertson said. “They can come and take a shower and change at the station."
An upgrade is an understatement. The new building has so many features the old department didn’t. He’d need a whole day to explain, the police chief said.
Once the new building is fully decorated, the city will hold an open house for the public.