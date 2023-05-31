 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New home for New Albany Police is a huge upgrade

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — The New Albany Police Department has a new look with its new building.

The city bought the old Fred’s store on Main Street and renovated it for the city’s police and utilities departments.

New Albany Police Department new headquarters

New headquarters for the New Albany Police Department in New Albany, MS. Photo Date: May 31, 2023.

It replaces the decades-old building on Bankhead Street, which is now a historic city landmark.

old New Albany Police Department headquarters

The New Albany Police Department spent decades in this old building on Bankhead Street. Photo Date: May 31, 2023.

The new facility comes with a brand-new training room, a new kitchen, an interrogation room, a shower and a spare room with workout equipment.

New Albany Police Department new headquarters

The new building comes with a kitchen. Photo Date: May 31, 2023.
New Albany Police Department new headquarters

One room has workout equipment. Photo Date: May 31, 2023.

"For the first time, the guys can, if they have an incident on patrol, most of them don't live close enough to be able to kinda go home and change,” Police Chief Chris Robertson said. “They can come and take a shower and change at the station."

New Albany Police Department new headquarters

The new building provides more space for the New Albany Police Department. Photo Date: May 31, 2023.

An upgrade is an understatement. The new building has so many features the old department didn’t. He’d need a whole day to explain, the police chief said.

Once the new building is fully decorated, the city will hold an open house for the public.

Tags

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you