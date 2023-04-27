New festival coming to Amory in wake of Railroad Festival postponement

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — A new festival is coming to Amory this fall.
The Depot Music Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23. It’ll be a one-day event.
This comes in the wake of the postponement of the Amory Railroad Festival. The city postponed the spring festival after an EF-3 tornado damaged parts of the city in late March.
The Depot Music Festival will be held at Frisco Park, which is where the Railroad Festival is held each spring.
The city chose the Sept. 23 date for two reasons: the Ole Miss and Mississippi State football teams are playing away games, and the date marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado.
The Depot Music Festival will be different from the Railroad Festival and won’t serve as a replacement.
"We want to celebrate how far we've come,” Railroad Festival Chairman Dr. Thomas Fugett said. “Take a step back. Look at how much more work we have to do. We do know that we're gonna have more music from ten o'clock in the morning till ten o'clock in the evening. We will have a kids zone. And there are some other things that are in the works, so tune in."