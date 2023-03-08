 Skip to main content
New camera system to benefit NICU parents

  • Updated
  • 0
The camera system will allow parents to view their NICU babies. Photo Date: March 8, 2023.

The North Mississippi Medical Center’s Women’s Hospital is adding a new neonatal intensive care (NICU) camera system.

It is called Angel Eye, a bedside camera system for parents.

Parents will be able to use the free mobile application to view their children in the NICU.

Vice President of Women and Children’s Services Ellen Friloux said the hospital saw during COVID-19 the pain parents experienced by not being allowed to see their babies.

All of this happened thanks to fundraising by the Healthcare Foundation of Mississippi. More than $300,000 in donations was raised.

The app is now available.

Reporter

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

