New camera system to benefit NICU parents

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The North Mississippi Medical Center’s Women’s Hospital is adding a new neonatal intensive care (NICU) camera system.
It is called Angel Eye, a bedside camera system for parents.
Parents will be able to use the free mobile application to view their children in the NICU.
Vice President of Women and Children’s Services Ellen Friloux said the hospital saw during COVID-19 the pain parents experienced by not being allowed to see their babies.
All of this happened thanks to fundraising by the Healthcare Foundation of Mississippi. More than $300,000 in donations was raised.
The app is now available.