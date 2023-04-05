 Skip to main content
New Calhoun City police chief is excited for opportunity

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) — Ralph Horton became the new Calhoun City police chief in mid-February

Calhoun City Police Chief Ralph Horton

Calhoun City Police Chief Ralph Horton (left) and WTVA reporter Chris Nalls. Photo Date: April 4, 2023.

He formerly served as the lieutenant deputy sheriff in Yalobusha County, which borders Calhoun County to the west.

Horton also served in the Army for 23 years. He said he’s grateful for this opportunity and that he has much planned.

“I have three main things I’m looking forward to doing right now,” he said. “The first thing is getting the neighborhood watch not just organize but getting it real active. And also with our youth. I’m big on youth. I’ve always had passion with youth. So in July I plan on having the first kids cop camp in Calhoun City.”

Horton said he’s working to rebuild the police force.

Chris Nalls is from Carrollton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

