New boutique hotel possibly coming to downtown Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new boutique hotel may be coming to downtown Tupelo.
The potential site on Jefferson Street formerly housed the law office of former Mayor Jason Shelton.
It’s been a part of downtown Tupelo for almost 100 years. It needs some work done though.
The goal is to improve the building but also preserve its history.
Official plans for the building won’t be released until April.
"When people are coming into a community and try to bring better quality-of-life and interesting things, it encourages more people to come downtown and be a part of the scene," Vanelli's Bistro owner Voz Vanelli said.
The people behind the project plan to close on the property on April 1 and are excited to share their designs.