 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1-3 inches
with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, with slick roads especially
bridges and overpasses..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

New Albany family praying for adopted daughter in Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0
Carina and her daughter Sofia

Carina and her daughter Sofia live in her home country of Ukraine. A family in New Albany adopted her in 2013. Source: Rowan family.

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A family in New Albany is paying close attention to the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

The lives of the Rowan family changed forever in 2013 when they first met Carina, a 13-year-old orphan from Ukraine.

Chris Rowan and his family hosted Carina for Christmas that year and soon adopted her. The family of four became five.

“And of course, we fell in love with her,” Rowan said.

She returned to Ukraine in 2017 to start a family of her own.

The Rowans supported her decision and keep in touch with her.

But since the invasion, the Rowans have been holding their collective breath and pray for her safety.

Carina and her daughter Sofia are currently safe in western Ukraine.

“Definitely still concerned,” Rowan said. “It was a weight that she was not in immediate danger.”

Recommended for you