New Albany family praying for adopted daughter in Ukraine

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A family in New Albany is paying close attention to the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
The lives of the Rowan family changed forever in 2013 when they first met Carina, a 13-year-old orphan from Ukraine.
Chris Rowan and his family hosted Carina for Christmas that year and soon adopted her. The family of four became five.
“And of course, we fell in love with her,” Rowan said.
She returned to Ukraine in 2017 to start a family of her own.
The Rowans supported her decision and keep in touch with her.
But since the invasion, the Rowans have been holding their collective breath and pray for her safety.
Carina and her daughter Sofia are currently safe in western Ukraine.
“Definitely still concerned,” Rowan said. “It was a weight that she was not in immediate danger.”