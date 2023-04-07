Neshoba County man returned to face child sex crimes in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — A Neshoba County man is back in Monroe County to face child sex crimes.
Authorities arrested Johnathan Jackson, 38, this week in Philadelphia, Mississippi.
He was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for child enticement to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct.
Deputies transported him to the jail in Monroe County.
He allegedly committed the crime in September 2021 during an undercover online sting operation, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.
Jackson received a $50,000 bond.