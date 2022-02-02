NEMCC announces new scholarship endowment

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Community College Development Foundation announced Wednesday the Howard L. Newby Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
The $350,000 endowment will fund eight to 10 scholarships per year.
Newby served as the director of the Tippah County Career & Technical Center for 25 years.
He was a strong believer in education.
Tippah County students who go through the Career Center and retain an A average will automatically get a scholarship at NEMCC, Vice President of Institutional Advancement Patrick Eaton said.
"This is just a great opportunity to further these students' careers,” South Tippah School District Superintendent Tony Elliott said. “And it will not only benefit all Tippah County students but it will benefit the Tippah County community."
This gives recipients two free semesters at NEMCC.