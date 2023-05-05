Nation's largest wiener dog race in Starkville is all for a good cause

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The nation's largest wiener dog race takes place this weekend in the Cotton District of Starkville.
One-hundred-fifty wiener dogs will take part in the inaugural Starkville Derby on Saturday.
The event, which begins at 11 a.m., is a fundraiser for the Oktibbeha County Humane Society.
The idea for the race began at Two Brothers Smoked Meats, a popular restaurant in the Cotton District.
Organizer Alden Thornhill said he was eating on the restaurant’s balcony when an idea came to him. Wouldn’t it be funny to see a bunch of weenie dogs racing down University Drive?
We spoke with Thornhill and his special friend King Memphis on WTVA 9 News at Noon on Friday.
The event has created a lot of buzz.
“I think it’s probably more exciting than the baseball games recently,” Mary Rogers Coon said, referring to Mississippi State baseball games. “I’m really excited for the dogs to race and just see who wins.”
“This quickly might become my favorite event in Starkville,” Two Brothers owner Barton Dinkins said. “I mean how could you not love a bunch of dogs running down the street? I mean we are already a very dog-friendly area. On any given sunny Saturday you’re gonna see dogs everywhere.”
Stevens King of Starkville said it’ll be a sight to behold.
“I don’t know where they are running from but I think it’ll be really interesting to see how it goes,” he said. “I love to see just some goofy dogs, you know, I think those are the cutest ones.”
The winner of the race will take home a golden wiener dog trophy and prizes. There will also be vendors.
Adam Walker of Starkville said, “I mean the Kentucky Derby is tomorrow; but if you want to see some animals with a little bit shorter legs, a little bit smaller torso, then you can come down to the [Cotton] District and you’ll be able to see that. A little bit different type of a Kentucky Derby, Starkville version I guess.”