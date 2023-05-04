National Weather Service hosted storm spotter training in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Aspiring storm spotters had the chance to learn from the professionals on Thursday.
The two 2-hour training sessions were held inside the Lee County Board of Supervisors building on Main Street in Tupelo.
It was open and free to the public.
The goal of the class was to provide volunteers with the necessary knowledge to gather and share information during bad weather.
Instructor Todd Beal said, “A storm spotter might be the only person that sees that severe weather occurring. And that information that they provide us at the [National] Weather Service might be that critical piece of information that might make someone take action to seek shelter from a severe storm. So, they are really important part of the warning process and we value and thank our storm spotters at the Weather Service in Memphis.”
