Natchez Trace rangers seeking info about hit-and-run

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WTVA) — Natchez Trace Parkway rangers continue investigating a hit-and-run that happened on July 29 south of Kosciusko.
According to the Natchez Trace Parkway, a car collided with a motorcycle at the Thomastown intersection.
The driver of the car did not stop to help the injured motorcyclist or call 911, according to the parkway.
Rangers believe the car was a 2011 or 2012 black Dodge Charger. The car lost its front bumper and grill.
Rangers believe the vehicle fled west onto Highway 429 toward Thomastown.
Thomastown is approximately 15 miles south of Kosciusko.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Natchez Trace Parkway at 1-800-300-PARK.