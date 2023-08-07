 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi...
Northeastern Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi...
Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southeastern Union County in northeastern Mississippi...
Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi...
Lee County in northeastern Mississippi...
Northern Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southern Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southeastern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi...

* Until 145 PM CDT.

* At 1259 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Tishomingo State Park to Mantachie to 6 miles
east of Houlka, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tupelo, Amory, Pontotoc, Fulton, Baldwyn, Red Bay, Verona, Okolona,
Trace State Park, Tombigbee State Park, Tishomingo State Park,
Saltillo, Guntown, Belmont, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie,
Smithville, Tremont and Tishomingo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Natchez Trace rangers seeking info about hit-and-run

  • Updated
  • 0
Natchez Trace Parkway sign

Photo Date: Oct. 11, 2021.

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WTVA) — Natchez Trace Parkway rangers continue investigating a hit-and-run that happened on July 29 south of Kosciusko.

According to the Natchez Trace Parkway, a car collided with a motorcycle at the Thomastown intersection.

The driver of the car did not stop to help the injured motorcyclist or call 911, according to the parkway.

Rangers believe the car was a 2011 or 2012 black Dodge Charger. The car lost its front bumper and grill.

Rangers believe the vehicle fled west onto Highway 429 toward Thomastown.

Thomastown is approximately 15 miles south of Kosciusko.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Natchez Trace Parkway at 1-800-300-PARK.

