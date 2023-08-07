Natchez Trace rangers seeking info about hit-and-run

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi... Northeastern Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi... Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Union County in northeastern Mississippi... Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi... Lee County in northeastern Mississippi... Northern Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi... Southern Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi... * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1259 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tishomingo State Park to Mantachie to 6 miles east of Houlka, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Tupelo, Amory, Pontotoc, Fulton, Baldwyn, Red Bay, Verona, Okolona, Trace State Park, Tombigbee State Park, Tishomingo State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Belmont, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie, Smithville, Tremont and Tishomingo. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH