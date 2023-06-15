Multiple Main Street programs receive awards for projects and more

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Multiple Mississippi Main Street programs received awards for outstanding achievement.
The Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) held its annual awards luncheon on Thursday, June 15 during which it highlighted certain people and projects.
Among the list of winners included Main Streets in Aberdeen, Booneville, Columbus, Kosciusko, Louisville, New Albany, Pontotoc County, Starkville, Tupelo, Water Valley and West Point.
Six programs earned the Main Street Circle of Excellence designation, including Nettleton, New Albany, Pontotoc County and Starkville.
The designation recognizes certain Main Street programs for their “notable efforts in running efficient local programs and excelling with all state requirements of a designated Main Street program,” according to the MMSA.